Sex racket busted in Jharsuguda

By Pragativadi News Service
Jharsuguda: Police has busted an organised sex racket that was operating from a hotel near Panchapada area in Jharsuguda district. The sex racket was busted after a team raided the hotel after getting information about the illegal activity.

Following the raid, 14 persons who were present during the raid have been arrested. Police have also recused 13 women from the spot.

Meanwhile, further investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

