Businessman duped of over Rs 58 crore by cricket bookie

Nagpur: Police have registered an offence against Gondia-based international cricket bookie Anant Jain alias Shontu for luring a businessman to invest in doctored betting mobile apps and then duping him to the tune of over ₹58 crore, said to be the biggest loss suffered by an individual.

A team of city police’s crime branch reached Gondia on Friday to trace Jain but he is learnt to have sneaked out a day ago and left for Dubai.

The cops then raided Jain’s residence at Kaka Chowk and seized more than ₹17 crore in cash, gold weighing around 14 kg and 200kg silver.