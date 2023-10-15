Sex racket busted in hotel in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Town Police on Saturday busted a sex racket that was operating from a hotel in the heart of the city in Bhadrak district.

Three girls have been rescued while two other youths have been detained in connection with the incident.

All four were detained after a raid was conducted on the hotel by the police after getting some credible input regarding the illegal flesh trade. City DSP and Crime DSP were also present along with the team that carried out the raid on the hotel yesterday.