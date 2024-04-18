Severe Heat Wave Warning Issued For Four Odisha Districts Today

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe heat wave warning for four districts of Odisha for today. It also issued heat wave warning for many districts of the state.

Severe heat wave very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Angul, and Nayagarh, the agency said.

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Boudh, it predicted.

Hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail at many places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati, it added.