1st Phase Poll In Odisha: Notification Issued, Nominations Begin

Bhubaneswar: Nomination process to be started for four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats as notification for 1st phase polls in Odisha issued.

Reports say that, notification has been published for the first phase of elections in Odisha. The nomination process will start from today.

It is worth noting that, candidates can submit their nomination till 25 April 2024. The nomination papers will be verified on 26 April said reports. 29 April will be the last day for withdrawal of the nomination form.

The Chief Electoral Officer of the state has requested the candidates not to hold large rallies while filing their nominations. Voting will be held on May 13 in the first phase. In this phase, polling will be held in four Lok Sabha constituencies that is Kalahandi, Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and 28 assembly seats.