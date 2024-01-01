Seven Sheep Killed, 11 Injured in Attack by Unknown Creature in Sundargarh Village

Sundargarh: As many as seven sheep were killed and 11 more were injured in an attack by an unknown creature in the Lahunipara Block of Mahulpada Panchayat in Sundargarh district.

According to reports, the sheep were kept in a shed during the night hours when some unidentified creature attacked them, killing a dozen and leaving more than 10 injured.

On intimation, Forester Sarita Mohanty, and Forest Guard Jagannath Sahu reached the scene, rescued the injured sheep and took them to the Khuntugaon Veterinary Hospital.

Three livestock farmers–Debanand Nayak, Ramesh Kuara, and Brahma Nayak– of Mahulpada village have suffered loss due to the alleged attacks by unknown creatures.

The incident is under investigation and many CCTVs have been installed in various locations to identify the elusive creature. The government assured necessary compensation to the affected sheep owners.