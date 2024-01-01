Under Trial Prisoner Commits Suicide In Baripada Mandal Jail

Baripada: An under-trial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside the Baripada Mandal Jail on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rabi Singh (21), who hailed from Mahulia village under Sadar police station in Baripada. He was accused in an illegal transportation of liquors and sent to the jail on December 20.

On Sunday evening, the jail personnel found his body hanging by his cloth from an iron railing grill. They immediately rushed him to the PPM medical college and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The actual reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

On intimation, police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. However, the real cause will be known after the post-mortem, police said.