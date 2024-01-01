Balasore: Makeshift Raft Breaks In Dam, 10 Tourists Stranded Inside Water

Balasore: At least ten tourists were stranded inside the water as a makeshift raft made of earthen pots broken accidentally at Bugalibandha Dam of Siadimala village under Nilagiri Police limits in Balasore district on Monday.

As per reports, ten members of a family were going to the resort in the Kumbha khetra area through the jungle using the makeshift raft. Accidentally it was broken, and the tourists including 3-4 children fell down into the water.

They tried to contact Keshu Das, the founder of the tourist place, but his phone was switched off. A rescue operation has been launched to save the tourists from the water.

It is worth mentioning that similar accidents occurred before in the particular place, but the authority has not taken any steps to prevent such incidents. People often demand to remove this type of makeshift rafts from the area, as these are dangerous for the journey through the water.