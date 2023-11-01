Raghubar Das visits Puri after sworn-in as Odisha Governor 

Bhubaneswar: The newly appointed Governor of Odisha on Wednesday visited Puri and offered prayer to Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Srimandir.

Das was sworn-in as the Governer of Odisha on October 31 (Tuesday). After reaching Puri, he was welcomed by Puri additional Collector Pradeep Kumar Sahu, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and servitors. He was also offered a Khandua Pata in front of Singhadwara ( Lion’s gate) of Srimandir.

Earlier on Monday, Das had also visted Srimadir and sought the blessings of the sibling deities.