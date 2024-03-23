Sehwag wrongly targetted for derogatory remark on Orry

New Delhi: The IPL 2024 kickstarted Friday with Chennai Super Kings registering a thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai. Alongside the action on the field, the broadcasters also assembled a star-studded commentary panel. Among the seasoned cricketers gracing the panel were former Indian cricket team players such as Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, adding their expert analysis to the game.

However, what caught the attention of many was the inclusion of social media influencer Orry in the lineup. Known for his vast popularity on social platforms and his close ties with top Bollywood stars, Orry was included in the pre-match coverage of the IPL opener.

One of the interactions between Orry and Sehwag, however, gained significant attention from fans on social media as the former India opener faced flak over the alleged use of a derogatory term. But a video has now surfaced that shows that Sehwag, in fact, never used the word to describe Orry.

Here’s how the entire conversation panned out:

Orry: “Ye suit na bahut mehenga hai. Is mein sports nahi khel sakte. But baad mein dikhayega (This is a costly dress, won’t be able to play in this one)

Anchor: “You want to show your favourite signature shot?”

Sehwag: “Main maara toh inhe bahar hi bhejunga (If I hit, I will smack him out),” Virender Sehwag replied.

A viral post on the social media platform X, previously Twitter, falsely accused Sehwag of using a derogatory term to refer to the LGBTQ+ community.

Sehwag is part of the Haryanvi commentary team on the Star Sports network for the 2024 Indian Premier League but was in the Hindi pre-match show for the opening game.