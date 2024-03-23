Diarrhea Spreads In Hirakud Area, 49 Hospitalized

Hirakud: A spread of water-borne infection , diarrhea has been reported from Hirakud area of Sambalpur district in Odisha. Reports say that, diarrhea has spread in Hirkud area in scary proportions and as many as 49 people have been hospitalized.

Further it is worth mentioning that, after Rourkela and Kantbanji, now diarrhea has spread in Hirakud block of Sambalpur district. It has been alleged that there has been the death of one person due to diarrhoea.

Reports say as many as 49 patients have been hospitalized. Four of them have been shifted to Burla VIMSAR hospital in a critical condition. The district health department said that diarrhea is spreading due to contaminated water. The rate of infection is increasing in Gurupada, Gaupada, Kalapada, New Market Colony and Machapada of Hirakud city.