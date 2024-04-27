Man Gets Life Imprisonment in Double Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur double murder accused Bijaya Ketana Sethi has been convicted by the Court of District & Sessions Judge, Khurda on Saturday and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bijaya, who was working as a mechanic in CTTC, Bhubaneswar, was accused of murdering his wife, Gayatri Sethi, and sister-in-law Saraswati Sethi. The victims’ bodies were discovered in Bijaya’s rented residence in the Housing Board Colony, Chandrasekharpur, on 24 April 2022.

The court has sentenced Bijaya to life imprisonment under section 302 of the IPC and Rs 10,000. In case of default of payment, he will undergo further rigorous imprisonment for one year. Additionally, u/s-201 of the IPC, he has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for two years and fined Rs 5,000. In case of default of payment, he will undergo further rigorous imprisonment for three months.

The case was investigated by Manas Ranjan Mallik, S.I of Police, who examined 17 witnesses during the investigation. The judgment was pronounced today on 25 April 2024 bearing the case number as CT No.252/2022. The case was prosecuted by Sarad Chandra Samanta, the Public Prosecutor of Khurda.