Fake journalist issued notice by Mangalabag Police

Cuttack: A fake Journalist has been slapped with a notice by Mangalabag police station in Cuttack.

The man has identified himself as a journalist and entered the Mangalabag police station. Afterwards, he intentionally got himself involved with the police officers as he initiated arguments.

The police allegedly issued a notice to the fake journalist under Section 41 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 which contains the conditions for when police may arrest without warrant.

Further investigation revealed that the media house to which the journalist claimed to work in is not registered.

The Mangalabag police have started investigation regarding this.