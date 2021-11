Section 144 imposed in and around Dhabaleswar temple till Nov 19

Bhubaneswar: Section 144 has been imposed in and around Dhabaleswar temple for 4 days till November 19.

Reportedly, the decision has been adopted keeping in view the anticipated large congregation on occasion of Bada Osha & Kartika Purnima.

On the other hand, prohibitory orders have also been imposed by administration at other Shiva temples in the sub-division.