Woman Killed, 4 Others Critical After Truck Hits Auto-Rickshaw

Jharsuguda: A woman was killed while four others were critically injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Bhaunrkhol village under Lakhanpur police limits of Jharsuguda district on Tuesday.

Reportedly, all of them were on their way from Lahandabud village to Chhattisgarh for some work when the mishap occurred.

On getting information, police reached the spot and sent the dead body for post-mortem and all the injured persons were rushed to the nearest hospital. Two critical patients were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.