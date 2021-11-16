International Day of Tolerance Today!

New York: November 16 commemorates the International Day of Tolerance, every year. This is a UN declared day that aims at creating public awareness on the dangers of intolerance.

The day is being celebrated ever since the United Nations marked the year of Tolerance in 1995. The date of November 16 was chosen as it is the anniversary of UNESCO’s Declaration of Principles on Tolerance.

The 1995 declaration of Principles on Tolerance mentioned, “Tolerance is respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.”

In 1995, to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 125th birth anniversary, UNESCO came up with a prize for those individuals and organisations that have in particular put in efforts to promote tolerance and non-violence.

The UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence rewards significant activities in the scientific, artistic, cultural or communication fields for promotion of the spirit of tolerance and non-violence. It is awarded every two years.

In 2020, the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence was awarded to the nongovernmental Centre Résolution Conflits (Centre for Resolution of Conflicts – CRC) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.