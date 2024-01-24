SDC, BPM Caught Taking Bribe In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Odisha vigilance sleuths on Wednesday apprehended the Skill Development Coordinator and Block Project Manager in Mayurbhanj district while taking a bribe of Rs. 60,000 from a functionary of a Grama Panchayat Level Federation.

The accused have been identified as Pradhyukti Ranjan Bhuyan, Skill Development Coordinator and Laxman Biswal, Block Project Manager both of Bisoi Block, Dist- Mayurbhanj.

Both were caught red-handed by the vigilance sleuths while taking a bribe from a functionary of a Grama Panchayat Level Federation (GPLF) for the appointment of her relative as Master Book Keeper (MBK) in GPLF under Mission Shakti and Odisha Livelihood Mission Scheme under Bisoi Block, Mayurbhanj.

Accused Bhuyan received the bribe of Rs.60,000 from the complainant and handed over Rs.30,000 to the other accused Siba Prasad Biswal as his share.

The entire bribe money of Rs.60,000 has been recovered from the possession of both the accused persons Sri Bhuyan and Sri Biswal and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Bhuyan and three locations of Biswal respectively from the DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.03 dt.23.01.2024 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against both the accused persons.