Odisha Govt Asks Doctors to Mandatorily Write Indication While Prescribing Anti-Microbials

Bhubaneswar: The Union Health Ministry has instructed the State Government to ensure that healthcare institutions and medical officers provide a reason or justification when prescribing anti-microbials to patients.

The Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary, Shalini Pandit, has written a letter to all health directors, superintendents of Government & private medical colleges, and Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs) to implement this guideline.

The misuse and overuse of anti-microbials can lead to the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens, which threaten the effective treatment of infections caused by resistant microbes.

The Secretary has also requested doctors to set a good example of judicious use of antibiotics for the next generation of doctors who will face this crisis in a much more severe form.

She has called on health officers to circulate the letter to all doctors working in medical colleges and peripheral health institutions with an instruction to strictly follow Government of India guidelines and to mandatorily mention the exact indication, reason, and justification while prescribing anti-microbials to ensure the public’s interest is safeguarded.