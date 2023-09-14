Scrub Typhus Death Toll Goes Up To Six In Odisha With Fresh Case In Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to scrub typhus reached six in State with one more death reported Sundergarh today.

The fresh scrub typhus death has been reported from Sundergarh district. Earlier, five people from Bargarh district had succumbed to the disease, health officials said on Thursday.

“Since January, 132 scrub typhus positive cases have been detected in Sundergarh district, of which almost all people have been cured. However, we received a report claiming that a patient allegedly died due to scrub typhus,” said Kanhu Charan Nayak, chief district medical and public health officer of Sundergarh.

The patient was suffering from various diseases and was under treatment in ICU for 20 days. So, investigation is in progress to find the exact cause of death, he said.

The scrub typhus infection spreads when a chigger bites someone. People who frequently visit farmlands or forests are vulnerable to the infection, officials said.

When fever continues for several days, the patient should go through an ELISA test to find out if he/she is suffering from scrub typhus. The test is available at the district public health laboratories in every district. If diagnosed early, the disease can be treated effectively, they said.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked healthcare officials to strengthen the surveillance system for early diagnosis of scrub typhus and leptospirosis.

Director of public health Niranjan Mishra has written to all chief district medical and public health officers and directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital in this regard.

“Scrub typhus and leptospirosis cases are being reported from most districts. So an intensive surveillance system for early diagnosis is needed to ensure timely treatment,” Mishra said.

He asked health officials to ensure adequate availability of test kits and medicines in the district public health laboratories (DPHLs).