Bolangir: Two Drown While Catching Fish In Flooded Canal, 1 Rescued

Bolangir: Three persons were swept away in the floodwater while they were fishing in the Kulari Canal in Pipilipali village of Bharsuja panchayat of Agalpur police station in Bolangir district.

According to sources, of the three, one was rescued alive and another by the fire brigade while another one is missing.

Today afternoon, Rajni Podha (35), Gulekh Podha (45) and Pramod Podha (30) of Pipilipali village went to catch fish in the flooded check dam of Kulari Canal. However, due to the strong currents in the canal, they were swept away and drowned in the flood water.

On intimation, the Agalpur fire brigade arrived at the scene and pulled out the dead body of Gulekh Podha while Rajni Podha was rescued alive. However, Pramod Podha went missing.

Agalpur fire brigade team along with Bolangir counterpart is searching for the missing person.

Reportedly, the body of the deceased person was first sent to Agalpur and then to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.