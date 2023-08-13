Schools, Colleges In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Closed On Monday Due To Heavy Rain

Shimla: All schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh will be closed on Monday due to incessant rainfall, an order by the Department of Education informed on Sunday.

This comes as the state is once again witnessing heavy rains that have caused landslides with trees uprooted. Several ouses and vehicles have been damaged and 150 roads were blocked, as per news agency PTI.

“Keeping in view the incessant rains in whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all Schools and Colleges (Government as well as Private) closed on dated 14th August, 2023,” Sunil Verma, the Joint Secretary (Education) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh stated.

A total of 452 roads, including a maximum of 236 in Mandi, 59 in Shimla, and 40 in Bilaspur district are closed for vehicular traffic, PTI reported the state emergency operation centre as informing .

A landslide occurred near St. Edwards School and uprooted trees blocked the road for a while near 103 Tunnel in the heart of the state capital Shimla, PTI’s report mentioned.

Since the monsoon’s onset on June 24 till August 12, the hill state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,807 crore while 255 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents. The local MeT office issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday and a yellow warning of heavy rains was issued for Monday, PTI reported.