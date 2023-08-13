Jiya Shankar Buys Herself A BMW After Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Actress Jiya Shankar faced her exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2. The young actress seems to have accepted the eviction with an open heart.

Post her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Shankar bought a swanky car and fans couldn’t be more happy.

#BiggBossOTT2 | #JiyaShankar, making a statement of success, purchases a swanky new BMW car. Congratulations on this exciting milestone! 🚗🛍️🌟 pic.twitter.com/tQFRbxEcvA — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) August 12, 2023

Jiya Shankar gifts herself A Swanky BMW X3 worth range from around Rs 86 Lakhs to Rs 1 cr as it's a premium SUV#abhiya #JiyaShankar #JiyaKiJanta#JiyaKeJabaaz #jiyawonhearts 🙏More RT &LIKE pic.twitter.com/I8MW9TvHHB — Shaurya  (@shauryascool) August 13, 2023

She treated herself to a luxurious BMW car, an indulgence estimated to be valued between 86 lakhs to 1 crore. Accompanied by her mother, Jiya ventured to the showroom to make her purchase. Fans and followers of Jiya have flooded her social media platforms with messages of congratulations, celebrating her accomplishments and new luxury purchase.