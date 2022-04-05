Say Goodbye To Muscle Soreness With These Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Sore muscles are one of the less pleasant things that we all have experienced at least once in our life. It may seem like you use your muscles in your daily life, but certain yoga poses will stretch them in more challenging ways.

Yoga Poses For Muscle Pain

Tadasana or palm tree pose

How to do it:

Stand straight on the ground, with a small gap between your feet. Raise both of your arms, while taking a deep breath. Keep your arms upward and interlock your fingers. Now, raise your heels and stay on your toes. Try to maintain the pose for 10 minutes, do not exert yourself. Maintain slow and deep breathing. Come back to the original position by exhaling (deep breathing).

Parsvakonasana or lateral angle posture

How to do it:

Begin in the tadasana pose. Expand the chest, drop the shoulders and keep the neck straight. Inhale, and take your right feet away from the left to around 4 inches so that both the feet are parallel to each other. Turn your right foot toward the right side at ninety degrees, without turning your body. Bend the right knee, with your thigh parallel to the ground. Exhale and with it, bend your right hand and touch your right feet. Take your left hand up, so that your biceps are touching your left ear. Keep your arms straight and left hand upwards. Maintain the position for 20-30 seconds, with normal breathing. Come back to the original position by bringing your left hand back to touch the left thigh. Inhale and bring your right hand back to stand straight. Exhale and compose your legs together.

Baddha konasana or the cobbler pose

How to do it: