JNPA Handles 5.68 Mn TEUs In FY 2021-22; Highest Ever For Any Financial Year

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s premier container port handled 5.68 Million TEUs during FY 2021-22 against 4.68 Million TEUs in 2020-21, a 21.55% increase.

This performance is the highest ever at Jawaharlal Nehru Port for any financial year compared to 5.13TEUs in 2018-19.

The total traffic handled at JNPA during the April-2021 to March-2022 of the FY 2021-22 is 76 million tonnes, which is 17.26% higher as against 64.81 million tonnes for the same period of last year.

In terms of TEUs, out of the total container traffic handled at JNPA during FY 2021-22, 1,244,694 TEUs were handled at BMCT(Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited); 1,186,181 TEUs at NSIGT(Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal); 1,865,587 TEUs at APMT; 947,887 TEUs at NSICT(Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal) and 440,210 TEUs at JNPCT(Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal ) . During FY 2021-22, JNPA handled 6,278 container rakes and 1,007,667 TEUs as compared to 6,092 rakes and 921,512 TEUs in previous year. Also, during FY 2021-22 two container terminals i.e. NSIGT and BMCT crossed 1 Million TEUs mark for first time by handling 1.186 Million TEUs and 1.245 Million TEUs, registering annual growth of 52.12% & 33.39% respectively.

On JNPA’s outstanding performance and new benchmark, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, said, “JNPA’s exceptional performance of handling 5.68 Million TEUs during FY 2021-22 is a token of port’s consistent efforts and commitment to providing best services to our clients and stakeholders. I would like to congratulate all the employees and stakeholders for their constant support in achieving these remarkable achievements. JNPA is committed to its role in maintaining the nation’s economic growth trajectory.” The new benchmark set by JNPA portrays the port’s substantial progress in the Exim trade, maritime, and port sectors. JNPA ensures to consistently enhance its operational efficiency by maintaining global standards and serving as the port of choice for the world.