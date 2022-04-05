Four Of A Family Killed In Ganjam Road Mishap

Ganjam: Four members of a family including a minor child were killed in a road accident near Indanpur under Gangapur in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Jayaram Nayak, his two daughters Rinki Nayak and Laxmi Patra and her son Biswajit Patra.

According to reports, all four of them were on the way to Gangapur from Munigadi when their two-wheeler was knocked down by a pick-up van.

Following the tragic road mishap, locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the family. Gangapur police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitation. A case has been registered and police have started an inquiry, reports added.