Odisha BJP releases ‘chargesheet’ against BJD govt; ruling party terms it ‘baseless’

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released a comprehensive 60-page “chargesheet” against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government’s 25-year tenure ahead of the state’s simultaneous general elections.

The document, titled “Pachis Barsara Papapedi” (Storehouse of 25 years of BJD sins) with a tag line —‘Kete Dina Au Sahiba, Parivartan Aniba (How long do we tolerate, it’s time to bring a change) was unveiled at a press conference by Union Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

BJP Odisha election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders of the party were present during the release of the chargesheet.

The 60-page pictorial document highlights the BJD government’s inability to keep its promises to the people of Odisha. Most of the pages carry photographs of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his controversial close aide V Karthikeyan Pandian, BJD organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das and a few top leaders of the party.

The chargesheet describes CM Naveen Patnaik as “maun, “which translates into English as “mum.” According to political analysts, this epithet is a dig at CM Patnaik for not taking action against the ministers and bureaucrats indulging in corruption or unlawful activities.

After the BJP released its charge sheet, the BJD reacted sharply to the charges.

Addressing the press and media today, BJD Leader and Candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha in 2024 elections Dr Lekhashree Samantasinghar said, “Odisha BJP leaders whenever they sense that they are losing an election, they are in the habit of making false, malicious and baseless allegations without any evidence. A similar document like the so-called chargesheet was also done in 2019. That time it was also done when Odisha BJP realized it was losing the elections badly. Now they have also realized they are losing the 2024 elections badly.

Hence, they have resorted to this kind of defamatory, false, malicious and baseless allegations without any evidence. Odisha BJP has a habit of tarnishing Odisha’s image for their selfish narrow political interests.

Everyone knows about the scandal of present Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal in the New Delhi Odisha Niwas, due to which he was dropped from the Ministry in December 2008. Such a person as the Party’s State President is true evidence of how safe women are within the BJP itself.

Everyone knows that Odisha’s High Schools’ Smart Classrooms are far better than the Kendriya Vidyalayas in Odisha. Dharmendra Pradhan is Union Education Minister but has failed to make even one Smart classroom in his village while the State Government has transformed about 7000 Schools in the State.

Odisha is the best fiscally managed state in the last two years as admitted by the Union Govt but again Odisha in this document is falsely tarnished.

Everyone knows how Dharmendra Pradhan uses false allegations and politicizes sensitive crimes for narrow selfish political gains even in matters where crimes against children and women are concerned.

A party with such leaders never has the moral authority to speak on anyone else. When I was in the party, I know how people used to oppose that they won’t say such false and baseless allegations. But they used to force us saying that we are going to lose elections, so we have to do this. It’s not surprising that they are doing again, as they know they are going to lose 2024 elections as well. Due to this habit of false and malicious allegations, Odisha BJP is not able to grow in Odisha,” added Dr.Samantasinghar.