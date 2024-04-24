BJP Fires ‘Dhoti’ Salvo At BJD As Politics On ‘Lungi’ Heats Up In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A fresh debate has now taken centre stage in the political atmosphere in Odisha, as BJD and BJP leaders indulged in an argument about whether a lungi or dhoti is more appropriate after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for wearing a lungi in a video message.

While the BJP supported dhoti as Odisha’s cultural attire, the BJD emphasised the significance of lungi and how it would benefit weavers in Sambalpur if it were promoted.

Patnaik, in a video message, wearing a lungi and a tee-shirt, urged people to vote for the ‘conch’ symbol of his party in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Pradhan, BJP’s candidate for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, mocking Patnaik’s attire, addressed an election rally at Laikera in Jharsuguda district and questioned whether it was appropriate for an elderly person like Patnaik to wear a lungi.

‘Lungi vs Dhoti’ debate

On Tuesday, two BJD spokespersons, Sasmit Patra and Swayam Prakash Mohapatra, held a press conference wearing lungis, and today the BJP made the photo of Pradhan wearing dhoti, trend on social media to counter the ruling party thus igniting the ‘Lungi vs Dhoti’ debate.

On Wednesday morning, BJP Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped out for poll campaigning wearing a dhoti. He held a road show in Madhapur of Athamalik Constituency and visited many temples. Later, he was seen campaigning in a kurta pyjama.

This was not the first time that Union Minister Pradhan was seen wearing a dhoti, but his today’s public appearance became a topic of discussion as the saffron party activists made Pradhan’s photos trend on social media throughout the day to give a befitting reply to BJD.