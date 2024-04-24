congress Digapahandi candidate changed
Odisha Congress Changes Digapahandi MLA Candidate, Fields Saka Sujit Kumar

By Abinash Satpathy
Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Congress Odisha (INC Odisha) changed its candidate to Saka Sujit Kumar for the Digapahandi assembly constituency seat on Wednesday.

Informing about the change, the Odisha division of INC made a social media post on its official handle on X, “This is for the information to general public that official candidate of INC from (134) Digapahandi assembly is Saka Sujit Kumar.”

Ten days earlier on 14 April, declaring the party’s 3rd list for Odisha, the congress fielded Shreedhar Dev as the candidate for the Digapahandi assembly constituency election. But this evening, the party made an official announcement about the change.

Notably, BJD has nominated Biplab Patra and BJP has selected actor Sidhant Mohapatra for the Digapahandi assembly constituency seat for the upcoming general elections.

