Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ Will Have 6 – 7 Songs!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will have 6 to 7 songs in the album. The songs are going to be a visual grandeur to relish on the screen. This is the first time, an OTT show will be having songs of such a grand scale. SLB who always gives his attention to the music of his films, spent a year working on the music of Heeramandi, a show close to him.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The show is all set to release this year on Netflix worldwide.