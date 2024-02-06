Bringing A Treat On Valentine’s Day, Here Comes Perfect Romantic Melody ‘Bekaar Dil’ From ‘Fighter!

Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ is enjoying an amazing run in theatres, constantly reaching new heights at the box office worldwide. While the film brings a plethora of action and a sense of patriotism, it also captures the hearts of audiences with its fervour of love. Presenting the sheer feeling of love and romance this Valentine’s Day, the makers have released an exclusive romantic song, ‘Bekaar Dil’, a soulful melody that truly touches hearts.

Bekaar Dil’ encapsulates the essence of pure love and romance, delving into the realm of love and evoking a myriad of emotions. The mesmerizing chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone adds an extra layer of magic to this enchanting composition, promising to leave audiences spellbound.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theatres.

