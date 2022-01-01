Samsung Galaxy A Series To Launch In India By Feb 

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13 5G is rumoured to launch in India by February. After the launch of the Galaxy s21 FE, the South Korean brand is expected to bring two mid-range 5G devices named the Galaxy A33 5G and the A13 5G in the country.

According to a report by 91mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has revealed that Samsung is gearing to launch both the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A13 5G in India by February 2022. The tipster further added that the Galaxy A33 5G will be priced similarly to its predecessor (Galaxy A32 5G) and therefore can be expected to launch for around Rs 25,000.

In terms of specification, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. Similar to the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73, the device will ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is said to house a MediaTek 5G processor which is powered by a 5000mAh battery. For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP or 64MP primary sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is the Korean tech giants’ entry-level 5G smartphone, was launched earlier this month in the US market featuring a 6.5-inch LCD panel on the front with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The waterdrop notch on the top houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. Whereas, on the back, it houses a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. The variant for the US is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with support for MicroSD card expansion.

Connectivity options on the phone include sub-6GHz 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The remaining specs comprise a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, single speaker, Android 11, 5,000mAh battery, and 15W charging.