Treat Your Guests With Easy Teriyaki Chicken 

New Delhi: Asian-style teriyaki chicken is a super easy dish that can be prepared in just 20 minutes. Serve it with sticky rice and steamed greens. Take a look

Ingredients

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

6 skinless and boneless chicken thighs, sliced

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 thumb-sized piece ginger, grated

50g runny honey

30ml light soy sauce

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp sesame seeds, to serve

4 spring onions, shredded, to serve

sticky rice, to serve

steamed bok choi or spring greens, to serve

Method

STEP 1

Heat the oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the chicken and fry for 7 mins, or until golden. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 mins. Stir in the honey, soy sauce, vinegar, and 100ml water. Bring to the boil and cook for 2 – 5 mins over medium heat until the chicken is sticky and coated in a thick sauce.

STEP 2

Scatter over the spring onions and sesame seeds, then serve the chicken with the rice and steamed veg.