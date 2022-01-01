Treat Your Guests With Easy Teriyaki Chicken
New Delhi: Asian-style teriyaki chicken is a super easy dish that can be prepared in just 20 minutes. Serve it with sticky rice and steamed greens. Take a look
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 6 skinless and boneless chicken thighs, sliced
- 2 large garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 thumb-sized piece ginger, grated
- 50g runny honey
- 30ml light soy sauce
- 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds, to serve
- 4 spring onions, shredded, to serve
- sticky rice, to serve
- steamed bok choi or spring greens, to serve
Method
STEP 1
- Heat the oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat.
- Add the chicken and fry for 7 mins, or until golden.
- Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 mins. Stir in the honey, soy sauce, vinegar, and 100ml water.
- Bring to the boil and cook for 2 – 5 mins over medium heat until the chicken is sticky and coated in a thick sauce.
STEP 2
Scatter over the spring onions and sesame seeds, then serve the chicken with the rice and steamed veg.