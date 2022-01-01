Teriyaki Chicken
Treat Your Guests With Easy Teriyaki Chicken 

New Delhi: Asian-style teriyaki chicken is a super easy dish that can be prepared in just 20 minutes. Serve it with sticky rice and steamed greens. Take a look 

Ingredients 

  • 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil 
  • 6 skinless and boneless chicken thighs, sliced 
  • 2 large garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 1 thumb-sized piece ginger, grated 
  • 50g runny honey 
  • 30ml light soy sauce 
  • 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar 
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds, to serve 
  • 4 spring onions, shredded, to serve 
  • sticky rice, to serve 
  • steamed bok choi or spring greens, to serve 

Method 

STEP 1 

  1. Heat the oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat.
  2. Add the chicken and fry for 7 mins, or until golden.
  3. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 mins. Stir in the honey, soy sauce, vinegar, and 100ml water.
  4. Bring to the boil and cook for 2 – 5 mins over medium heat until the chicken is sticky and coated in a thick sauce. 

STEP 2 

Scatter over the spring onions and sesame seeds, then serve the chicken with the rice and steamed veg. 

