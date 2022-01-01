College Girl Found Hanging In Hostel Room

Bhubaneswar: A second-year MBA student was found hanging at her hostel room in the Infocity area here on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the hostel staff found that the girl’s room was locked from inside. Later, they looked into the room through the balcony and found out the student’s body hanging.

On being informed, the Infocity Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Police officials suspect that the girl may have committed suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from the body. Police say they are probing the matter.

More details awaited.