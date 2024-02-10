Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya Look Forward To Bigger Vision, Large-Scale Project!

The biggest and the most successful director-actor duo Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan has given some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, namely, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. This indeed makes the audience wait and look forward to their next collaboration. Last year, the director-actor duo confirmed that they were reuniting over eight years after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) for their fifth collaboration, and their upcoming project is going to be massive and something of large scale, however, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are both quite busy.

As per the source, “Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan are working towards and looking forward to a bigger vision and large-scale project. Sooraj Barjatya is directing a film before he collaborates with the superstar and, as we all know, Salman has a packed schedule for the next 26 months.”

Well, this collaboration of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya after a long is indeed the biggest thing to look forward to. The kind of blockbusters they have delivered over the years, indeed makes us eager to hear more about their upcoming project together.