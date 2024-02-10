S P Singh Baghel Launches Mass Drug Administration Campaign For Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel launched the first phase of the Bi-annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for Lymphatic Filariasis elimination.

The campaign aims to check disease transmission by providing free preventive medications to the residents in areas affected by the disease. The campaign will cover 92 districts across 11 states and will run for the next two weeks. Chhattisgarh Health Minister, Sh. Shyam Bihari Jaiswal was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof S P Singh Baghel reiterated India’s commitment to ending Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, three years before the global target.

He said “India has shown immense resilience against some of the deadliest diseases in the world. Under the able leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the guidance of Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, we have seen significant success in the TB elimination program and are now on the verge of eliminating Kala-Azar. These successes must be replicated for Filaria as well.”

Applauding the healthcare professionals, especially those working tirelessly to support the fight against the disease, he said “We expect a great success due to the launch of this bi-annual Mass Drug Administration. Last year, the coverage was 82.5% whereas this year we should make greater efforts and try to achieve more than 95% coverage of the eligible population.’’