Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE’s Explosive Trailer Breaks Records, Surpasses 75 Million Views in Just 16 Hours!

After massive anticipation around the Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, the makers has finally unveiled the action packed trailer of the actioner that is fronted by Prabhas in the lead. The excitement to watch the trailer among the masses was palpable and the trailer stayed true to the audiences expectations. The trailer offers the world of the film and also gives us the sneek peek into the characters of the film that is loaded with the action and the violence.

Right after the release, the trailer continues to roar on every platform and in just few hours of the release, the trailer has garnered “75 Million Views” on YouTube.

Sharing the official data of the record breaking views on the platform, makers Hombale Films wrote,

“𝟕𝟓 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔥

#Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22 ”

The whooping 75 Million Views is testament to the fact that the audiences loved the trailer. The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire offers thrill, action, and rage. Giving a wider glimpse into the action-studded world of Prashanth Neel, the trailer has truly surpassed way beyond what everyone have ever imagined. The trailer presented Prabhas back in what he was always known for, action and massiness. The trailer says it all that Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is going to be the massiest film of the year.

The trailer is the evident that the film is going to be a kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and the biggest action superstar Prabhas come together. Moreover, the Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.