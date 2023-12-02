‘Sakht Launda’, Zakir Khan is Back with his Latest Stand-up Special, Mann Pasand on Prime Video

India’s most loved entertainment destination, today, announced Zakir Khan’s next, Mann Pasand that will stream exclusively on the service from December 7. Produced by OML, the latest set by the ‘Sakht Launda’, recognized as one of India’s funniest and most entertaining stand-up comic artist, promises hours of side-splitting laughter, through quirky stories of his experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue between them during one fateful Goa trip.

Following the tremendous response to Comcistaan and Tathastu, Mann Pasand will be Zakir Khan’s newest set that will exclusively feature on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.