Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Is Trending In Top 10 Globally On Netflix!

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, has achieved roaring success across the globe. The film, coupled with never-before-seen action sequences, captivated the audience with its emotional depth and storyline. The film proved its mettle at the box office, with a roaring collection of more than 725 crores at the global ticket, and has gained unrelenting love from fans all across the world.

While the victorious run of the Hindi version is still running in the cinema halls, the film was recently streamed on the digital platform in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. As soon as the digital release on Netflix went live, global audiences flocked to the film’s digital version, and the action entertainer opened to a roaring response. The audiences love the film’s plot, the character of Prabhas, and the setup of the Khansaar and they are all glued to the craft of Prashanth Neel.

The action entertainer is trending in the Top 10 Positions on the global level and taking to social media, the digital platform has shared the exciting news and captioned,

“Khansaar ka SALAAR conquers the world 🔥

#SalaarCeaseFire is trending in the top 10 across @Netflix for Non-English films globally.

#SalaarTopsOnNetflix @NetflixIndia @Netflix_INSouth

#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @ChaluveG @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 @vchalapathi_art @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Khansaar's hero is now global. 🔥😎<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Salaar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Salaar</a> now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Coming soon in English. <a href=”https://t.co/bOvC2NVqNW”>pic.twitter.com/bOvC2NVqNW</a></p>— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Netflix_INSouth/status/1750149055366226130?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 24, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>