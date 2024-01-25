Maldives President Faces Massive Domestic Criticism Over Anti-India Pivot

New Delhi: The Maldives government’s “anti-India stance” may turn out detrimental to the island nation’s development, the two main opposition parties have warned, two days after the administration announced a Chinese ship will be docking at their port.

The words of caution by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats comes amid strained ties between the two neighbours and the Maldives’ affinity towards China, a potentially significant geopolitical and military shift in the Indian Ocean Region.

President Mohamed Muizzu won the 2023 elections banking on an anti-India narrative, a departure from his predecessors who pursued a pro-India policy.

“Both, the MDP and The Democrats believe alienating any development partner, and especially the country’s most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country,” the two opposition parties said, calling India the “most long-standing ally”.

Their assessment on “the direction in foreign policy” stated the Maldivian government must work with all development partners as it has traditionally done.

“Stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives,” said the two opposition parties, which jointly hold 55 seats in the 87-member house.