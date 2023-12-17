Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire Created Record! A 120 feet Cut-out of the film is installed in Mumbai

Hombale Films is unquestionably one of the most prestigious content creators in the Indian film industry. The prominent production house is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The anticipation of the film is increasing day by day and the film has been amongst the masses’ favourites ever since the announcement. A massive 120-foot cut out of the film has been installed in the Heartland of Mumbai city in a recent exciting update for the film.

This is the first time the largest cutout of the Indian Film with a large height has been installed as before Salaar Part One Ceasefire was 100 feet Cut-out was placed in the city of Hombale Films KGF Chapter 2.

The booking of the film has been opened on every ticket booking platform, and the booking is commencing with excellent speed. The film is expected to have an outstanding opening on its release day, December 22nd, 2023.

The action has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. The ‘A’ certificate news is evidence of the film’s scale.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.