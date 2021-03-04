Saina Nehwal Biopic: Teaser Of Parineeti Chopra’s “Saina” Out

Mumbai: The first teaser for Sania, a biopic on badminton champ Saina Nehwal is out now. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is playing the role of badminton star Saina Nehwal in her biopic directed by Amole Gupte.

The teaser offers glimpses of how Saina Nehwal chooses a different path unlike other girls in her childhood to become one of India’s best badminton players.

Check out the teaser here.

The teaser starts with the voiceover: “Mera desh Bharat, abaadi sawa sau crore, usme se aadhi ladkiya. Raja beta college padhega mera, beti chulha phuke. Aur fir 18 ke hote hi, hath peele, story finish. Lekin mere sath aesa nahi hua, karchi-tawe ke badle mein pakdi maine talwar. Saamne kaun hai, iss se mjhe kabhi koi fark nahi pada, mera maqsad, ekdum saral – saamne waale ko chhit kar dena, maar dena.”