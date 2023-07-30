20 Dead, Over 50 Injured In Blast At JUI-F Workers’ Meeting In Pakistan

At least 20 people died, including a local leader of the political outfit Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), in an explosion at a workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar on Sunday.

According to a report by Pakistan’s Geo News, the political outfit’s leader Tehsil Khar’s Amir Ziaullah Jan was confirmed to have died in the blast, as per the official who also said that over 50 people were injured in the blast.

The injured persons are being shifted to Timrgara and Peshawar, he added.

The injured included a Geo News cameraman, the report mentioned.

The explosion reportedly took place inside the convention and security agencies have cordoned off the area.