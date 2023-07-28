Sadhu beats another sadhu to death in Puri’s Gurukrupa Ashram

Puri: A sadhu allegedly beat another sadhu to death at Gurukrupa Ashram located on Loknath road in Puri town on Friday. Another sadhu was also seriously injured in the attack.

On being asked, Baseli Sahi police station IIC Ramakant Muduli stated that there was previous enmity between the sadhus over some issues.

On Friday, a fight ensued between them for some unknown reason and the situation turned worse leading to the death of one person.

The accused sadhu, identified as Bishnu Baba, allegedly attacked another sadhu, identified as Arjun Das of West Bengal following which the latter died. Another sadhu, identified as Nidhi Das, sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Sadar Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar as his health condition worsened, the police said.

Baseli Sahi police arrested the accused sadhu, Bishnu Baba, and started an investigation into the case (165/23). However, the actual reason behind the murder is yet to be known.