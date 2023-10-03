Ruckus in Odisha assembly: House adjourned till 4 pm

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm on Tuesday following ruckus by the Opposition over CM’s speech yesterday.

BJP legislators protested by standing the well of the House.

The opposition was protesting about the suspension of the party chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi and MLA Mukesh Mahaling for the rest of the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Soon after the house commenced after the two-day break the agitated BJP members created ruckus in front of the Speaker’s podium inside the well of the House demanding the lifting of the suspension of the two party members ordered on last Thursday.

The Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House till 4pm.