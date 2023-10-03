Indian Billionaire Harpal Randhawa, Son Killed In Zimbabwe Plane Crash Along With 4 Others

Zimbabwe: Indian billionaire and mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa and his 22-year-old son Amer were among six people who died in a plane crash in Zimbabwe on September 29, as per a PTI report. The tragic incident occurred when their private plane crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe after experiencing a technical fault

Notably, Harpal Randhawa is the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper. Mr Randhawa also founded the $4-billion private equity business GEM Holdings.

The mining tycoon and his son were traveling in a Cessna 206 aircraft, privately owned by RioZim. They were en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the accident happened. The single-engined aircraft crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partly owned by RioZim. All passengers and crew onboard died in the accident.

