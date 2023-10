Cuttack: A private bus was found hanging over the edge of Jatamundia-Subarnapur bridge after meeting with an accident on Tuesday.

As per available information, the mishap occurred when the bus was en route to Bhubaneswar from Angul, while the driver of the four-wheeler attempted to overtake another vehicle.

However, all passengers in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Being informed, Police and Fire Services reached the spot and engaged in pulling the bus back onto the bridge.