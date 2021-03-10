Rs 6 lakh looted from car parked in front of Jatni sub-registrar office

Khurda: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 6 lakh from a car parked in front of the Jatni sub-registrar office in Khurda on Wednesday.

According to reports, two persons had come to the sub-registrar office for a land deal settlement.

Sources said a man and his brother-in-law went inside the office after parking their car in front of the Jatni sub-registrar office in Khurda. However, on their return, they found the car’s window glass broken and Rs 6 lakh missing.

On the basis of a complaint, police have started an investigation into the incident, said sources.