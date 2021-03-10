Maha Shivratri: Mo Bus To Run On Baramunda ISBT-Lingaraj Temple Route Till Midnight

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri tomorrow, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to run Mo Bus service on Route 32 till midnight.

📢 Notice On the occasion of #MahaShivratri (March 11,Thursday) #MoBus 🚌 service on Route 32 (Baramunda Bus Stand-Lingaraj Temple) will be available till midnight. Travel in comfort of MoBus to the abode of Lord Lingaraj. 🙏 Find the time table below 👇#MoBusforBetterYou pic.twitter.com/UMnpmq4ZvN — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) March 10, 2021

“Mo Bus service in Route 32, which is from Baramunda Bus Stand to Lingaraj Temple, will be available for commute till midnight on March 11,2021,” informed CRUT, in a tweet.

ଶିବଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କ ସୁବିଧା ପାଇଁ ରୁଟ ନଂ ୩୨ ବସ ସେବା ମଧ୍ୟ ରାତ୍ରି ଯାଏଁ I

Travel in comfort of #MoBus🚌 to the abode of Lord Lingaraj on the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivaratri. Service will be available on Route 32 till midnight tomorrow.@MOBBY_MoBus @arunbothra#MoBusforBetterYou pic.twitter.com/Ydr7mXp5As — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) March 10, 2021

Here is the Maha Shivratri special schedule:

