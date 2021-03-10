Mo Bus
Maha Shivratri: Mo Bus To Run On Baramunda ISBT-Lingaraj Temple Route Till Midnight

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri tomorrow, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to run Mo Bus service on Route 32 till midnight.

“Mo Bus service in Route 32, which is from Baramunda Bus Stand to Lingaraj Temple, will be available for commute till midnight on March 11,2021,” informed CRUT, in a tweet.

Here is the Maha Shivratri special schedule:

