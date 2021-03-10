Divestment okayed in CPSE, MoS Finance to Dr Sasmit Patra

New Delhi: The Minister of State, Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur, has informed that the government has taken the decision for strategic disinvestment following Central Public Sector Enterprises.

The Minister said this while replying to a question by BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra in Parliament on Wednesday.

The enterprises are:

Rastriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) , Joint Venture of Central/State PSEs NMDC Integrated Steel Plant (NISP), Nagarnar , Unit of NMDC Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited (FSNL) , Subsidiary of MSTC Ltd Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur; Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, Bhadravathi; Salem Steel Plant, Salem, Units of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

The Minister said the Government has recently introduced a New Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) Policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat. It was notified on February 4 and applicable to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Public Sector Insurance Companies (PSICs).

Thakur said it was laid down that in strategic sectors, bare minimum presence of the existing public sector commercial enterprises at Holding Company level will be retained under Government control. The remaining enterprises in strategic sector will be considered for privatisation or merger or subsidiarisation with another CPSE or for closure.

The Minister said Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for a specific Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) for strategic disinvestment will be required on a case-to-case basis.