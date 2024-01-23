Rohit Sharma Named Captain As Six Indians Feature In ICC Men’s ODI Team Of The Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2023 includes players from the World Cup finalists, India and Australia. The team also includes players from the semi-finalists, New Zealand and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma (c) (India)

The India skipper continued his remarkable record in ODI cricket with yet another sensational year in 2023 with the bat as he amassed a whopping 1255 runs at an average of 52.

Rohit was at his brilliant best throughout much of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with his magnificent knock of 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi a clear highlight.

Shubman Gill (India)

Gill established himself as Rohit Sharma’s preferred partner at the top of India’s batting order at the start of 2023 when he smashed a wonderful 208 from just 149 deliveries against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

It was one of five occasions that Gill managed to reach triple figures in 50-over in 2023 and no player finished with more runs (1584) than the star right-hander compiled during the calendar year.

Virat Kohli (India)

The India stalwart compiled yet another consistent 12 months in 2023 and only teammate Shubman Gill bettered his total of 1377 runs during the calendar year.

Kohli reached three figures on six occasions in 2023, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most international centuries during India’s World Cup campaign on his way to winning the Player of the Tournament award at the showcase event.

Mohammed Siraj (India)

The exciting right-armer collected a total of 44 wickets during 2023, with his most impressive performance coming in the final of the Asia Cup as he single-handedly destroyed Sri Lanka’s strong batting line-up.

Siraj ripped through the Sri Lanka top-order on his way to career-best figures of 6/21 as India clinched the Asia Cup title in style, and entered their home World Cup campaign full of confidence.

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

No player in the world picked up more wickets than Kuldeep last year, with the in-form left-arm spinner finishing 2023 with an imposing total of 49 ODI scalps.

Kuldeep’s biggest haul came against arch-rival Pakistan during the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup as the spinner collected the excellent figures of 5/25 to help India on their path to the title.

Mohammed Shami (India)

No one came close to matching Mohammed Shami’s haul of four five-wicket hauls in 2023 and the experienced right-armer is a much-deserved member of ODI Team of the Year honours.

While Shami contributed a host of match-winning exploits, it was his magnificent spell of 7/57 – the best figures for an India Men’s player in ODI history – in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai that stood out most.

Travis Head (Australia)

A player of immense class that saves his best performances for the grandest stage of all, Travis Head shone for much of 2023 and peaked when it mattered most during the 50-over World Cup in India as he helped Australia claim a record sixth title.

Head smashed a half-century and claimed two wickets in a Player of the Match performance in the World Cup semi-final victory over South Africa and then exceeded that effort when he scored an unbelievable 137 against India in the decider to help Australia lift the trophy.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

The experienced right-hander stood out for the Kiwis in 2023 as he scored an impressive five centuries and helped himself to a total of 1204 runs at an imposing average of 52.34 and an even more eye-catching strike rate just north of 100.

Two of Mitchell’s best efforts with the bat came at the 50-over World Cup and they both came against India, with the 32-year-old scoring knocks of 130 and 134 respectively in his two appearances against Rohit Sharma’s side.

Heinrich Klaasen (wk) (South Africa)

The experienced South Africa excelled with the bat for the majority of 2023, with his crowning moment coming against Australia in September at Centurion when he scored a wonderful 174 in a winning side.

Klaasen also reached triple figures at the World Cup when he hit a superb 109 in a commanding victory over England in Mumbai and some sound performances behind the stumps during 2023 wins the 32-year-old the spot behind the stumps in the ODI Team of the Year.

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

The tall South African wins the all-rounder spot in the Team of the Year following superb efforts with both bat and ball during the last 12 months.

Jansen scored a quickfire 47 and collected his maiden five-wicket ODI haul against Australia in September and then continued his good form at the World Cup as he helped the Proteas make an eye-catching run to the semi-finals.

Adam Zampa (Australia)

The Australia veteran was once again a model of consistency throughout 2023 as he helped himself to a total of 38 wickets at a decent average just north of 26 and an even better economy rate that was less than a run a ball.

Zampa impressively collected a trio of four-wicket hauls in consecutive matches during Australia’s successful run at the World Cup at the backend of 2023 to end the tournament as the second highest wicket taker behind India’s Mohammed Shami.